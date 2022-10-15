Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 2,556 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,339. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

