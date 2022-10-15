IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Tops $30,876.68

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $30,876.68 and $973.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

