Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. 1,139,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,187. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

