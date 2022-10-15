iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 5,509,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,226. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.