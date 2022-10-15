iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

