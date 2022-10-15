iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

