iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s 3rd Largest Position

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 15.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $103,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

