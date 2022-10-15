iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 67,304 shares.The stock last traded at $89.51 and had previously closed at $87.49.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

