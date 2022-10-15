iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter valued at $628,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 12,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,201. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

