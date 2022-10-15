iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.21. 1,656,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,821. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

