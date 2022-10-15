iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.11. The company had a trading volume of 336,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,975. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average is $232.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

