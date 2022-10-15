iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.03

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 129142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.