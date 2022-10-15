Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $22.10 to $18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $19.08.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.4 %

JHG opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after buying an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

