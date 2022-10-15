Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 1,487,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

