Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

