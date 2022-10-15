Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

JEF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 1,564,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 502,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

