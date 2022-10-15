Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.