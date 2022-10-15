Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0844

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $143.56 million and $120,659.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,085.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001931 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00057167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08436789 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $93,215.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

