Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 268,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jiuzi Price Performance

JZXN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 115,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Jiuzi has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

