JMP Securities Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $155.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.2 %

COIN stock opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,183.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.