Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

