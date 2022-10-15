JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of WCH opened at €100.90 ($102.96) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is €132.97 and its 200 day moving average is €147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

