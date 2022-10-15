JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target to €360.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $227.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.78.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.