JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $187.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.71.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 192,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Amundi lifted its stake in ExlService by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of ExlService by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

