JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 60.88 ($0.74).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 42.45 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £28.74 billion and a PE ratio of 707.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.37. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

