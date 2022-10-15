JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333,564 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

