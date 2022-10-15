JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

CCH stock opened at GBX 1,988 ($24.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,517.56. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,928 ($23.30) per share, with a total value of £4,241.60 ($5,125.18). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 642 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,046.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

