JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $666.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $716.00 to $666.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $735.17.

BlackRock stock traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.95. 1,276,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,294. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.50.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

