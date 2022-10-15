JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $666.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $716.00 to $666.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $735.17.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock stock traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.95. 1,276,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,294. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
