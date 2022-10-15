JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 238.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

JPHY stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.