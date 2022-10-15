JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JMI stock traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 237.87 ($2.87). 189,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,872. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 84.30 and a current ratio of 84.30. The company has a market capitalization of £185.66 million and a P/E ratio of 403.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.94.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.