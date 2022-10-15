JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of JMI stock traded up GBX 1.87 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 237.87 ($2.87). 189,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,872. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 84.30 and a current ratio of 84.30. The company has a market capitalization of £185.66 million and a P/E ratio of 403.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.94.
About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.