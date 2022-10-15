Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

