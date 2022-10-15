Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Down 54.7% in September

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 225,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Price Performance

Shares of KSPN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

Further Reading

