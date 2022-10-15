KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.