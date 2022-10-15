Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $57.31 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.