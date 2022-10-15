Kendall Capital Management Makes New $298,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

