Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 29,311 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $35.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Kenon Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
