Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 29,311 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $35.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kenon by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.