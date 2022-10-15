KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $160,743.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $814,870.53 and $160,743.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.96 or 0.99988854 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005133 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,748,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,748,151 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,748,527.09165576. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00668482 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $160,108.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

