Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 422,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,526,517 shares.The stock last traded at $18.65 and had previously closed at $18.87.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

