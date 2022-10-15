Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %
Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
