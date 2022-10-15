Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 20,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

MLM opened at $298.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

