Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.72

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.72 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 45.56 ($0.55), with a volume of 88229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £88.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.38.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a €0.26 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.