Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.72

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.72 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 45.56 ($0.55), with a volume of 88229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Kingspan Group Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £88.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.38.
Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.