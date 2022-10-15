Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE KEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,432. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
