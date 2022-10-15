Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,432. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379,062 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,978,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

