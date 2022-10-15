KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

