Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $31.70 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.70 million and $833,032.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00267990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00094222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,235,796 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.