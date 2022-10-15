KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.66. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.