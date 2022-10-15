Konnect Price Down 10% This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $324,178.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,250.21 or 0.27464386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010727 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

