Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Price Performance

KOP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 70,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,152. The company has a market cap of $460.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.