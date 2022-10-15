Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of ETR:KRN traded down €2.45 ($2.50) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €93.85 ($95.77). 48,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.06.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

