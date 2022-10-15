Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.19. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 1,331 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

About Kumba Iron Ore

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

