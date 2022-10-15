Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $25.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.95. 3,040,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,093. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

